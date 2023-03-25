Taliban trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies abroad

The Taliban government in Afghanistan is trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies abroad and has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Saturday (March 25), government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, "The Islamic Emirate has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries and efforts are underway to take charge of other diplomatic missions abroad."

Mujahid added that diplomats of the former government were continuing their activities in coordination with the foreign ministry. The spokesperson added that the Taliban has sent its diplomats to Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and other Arab and African countries.

Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesperson of the Taliban, was unable to immediately provide figures on how many Afghan diplomatic missions were active abroad or how many the government took charge of since August 2021. Speaking to the Associated Press, Karimi said there were many embassies abroad and the Taliban wants to have diplomatic relations with all countries and move forward with good interactions.

“It is our hope that embassies will be opened in all countries as soon as official relations begin with the Islamic Emirate,” Karimi added.

Saturday's development comes amid the Taliban's international isolation because of their restrictions on women and girls.

Many countries and the United Nations (UN) have severely criticised the restrictions imposed on female education and employment. The international community remains wary of officially recognising the Islamic Emirate. However, some countries have retained an active diplomatic mission in Afghanistan including Pakistan, China and Turkey.

Last month, authorities handed over control of Afghanistan’s embassy in Tehran to envoys of the Taliban.

And in January, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the Taliban wanted international recognition and Afghanistan's UN seat, currently held by the former government.

“Recognition is one leverage that we have and we should hold on to,” Mohammed said after she met Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdowns on women and girls.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE