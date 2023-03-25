PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani: Rahul Gandhi a day after he was disqualified from parliament

A day after he was disqualified from the Indian parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday (March 25) that he is not scared of disqualifications, threats or prison sentences and would continue to question the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said "I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani."

Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi is scared of his next speech on Adani, "and I have seen it in his eyes. " "That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification," the Congress leader told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi also said that even if he was disqualified (from parliament) permanently, he would keep fighting for the country.

"I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country," he said.

