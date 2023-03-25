Spain: Cathedral holds mass for victims of sex abuse by priests

A Cathedral in northern Spain on Friday (March 24) held a mass to recognise and apologise to victims of sexual abuse pepetrated in Roman Catholic Church in the diocese. The service held in Bilbao Cathedral was one of the first services of its kind in Spain. Spain has been confronting cases of sexual abuse since El Pais newspaper reported in December 2021 more than 1,200 alleged cases of abuse by clergy spanning seven decades.

"The act was profound and silent. No need for words, the people who were there know why they were there," Lopez told Reuters.

"This was necessary for the church and for victims."

Another victim, Joseba Imanol Ibarra said that such a mass might not have been held in other parts of Spain.

"We were lucky this happened in this diocese. If this happened in Valladolid, in Madrid or in any other place they would not have listened to us," he told Reuters after the service.

Bishop of Bilbao Joseba Segura, recognised the abuses committed by priests and asked for forgiveness.

"We want to share with them and listen to them," he told the congregation.

Some of the victims placed candles on the altar during the service. A plaque on the cathedral wall read: "In memory of all the people who were victims of sex abuse in our Church."

Spain's parliament has tasked the country's ombudsman with investigating sexual abuse by members of the Spanish Catholic Church

The ombudsman, Angel Gabilondo, said in a statement on Sept. 13 that his office had already assisted 201 victims, mostly men, in the first two months of the probe, whose conclusions will be presented to parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

