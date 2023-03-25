WATCH | Man breaches Indian PM’s security, runs towards convoy in Karnataka; detained

A breach in security of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported during his election road show in Davanagere, about 264 km northwest of Bengaluru, the capital of South Indian state Karnataka on Saturday. In the visuals now confirmed by the state police, a man can be seen running towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy.

The man was apprehended by police in time and later detained.

The intent of the man, as for why exactly he was running towards PM Modi's convoy, remains unclear.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davanagere, earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by police.



Davanagere police officials were not immediately available for an update on the matter, at the time of filing this report. However, the Karnataka police said there was no security breach.



“There was no breach in security as such of PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. The man was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard,” Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order, Karnataka, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Narendra Modi security breaches: Frequent occurrences?

This is the second time when Modi's security has been breached in the Karnataka state. Earlier in January, a young man breached PM Modi's security cover in order to garland him in state's Hubbali district.

Narendra Modi and rest of the top functionaries of his Bharatiya Janata Party are frequenting the state of Karnataka in South India as the state is likely to go to polls in June this year.

Prior to this, in January 2022, PM Modi's convoy was stranded for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling by road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur in the North Indian state of Punjab. A group of protesters had blocked the road ahead that amounted to a security breach.



The PM returned without attending any event, including a rally. Later, the Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee to probe the alleged security breach. The committee found that the Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty though sufficient force was available. The SSP failed to to maintain law and order even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route.

For the January 2022 security breach, three top Punjab Police officials face major penalties, including dismissal, demotion, and reduction in pension, while others have been asked to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended by a Supreme Court committee that investigated the security breach.





