US: At least 19 people killed after powerful tornado sweeps through Mississippi

At least 19 people have been killed after a powerful tornado hit parts of the United States’ Mississippi and Alabama, late Friday (March 24), said a report by ABC news citing local and federal authorities. The storm has left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km) damaging buildings and knocking out power while the severe weather also produced hail the size of golf balls, as per media reports.

The country’s National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles (96 km) northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. While in the rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, the tornado continued to move at the speed of 70 mph (113 kph) toward Alabama’s Winona and Amory, reported the Associated Press.

Coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News that at least 13 people had been killed in Mississippi’s Sharkey County which is located in Rolling Fork. Additionally, the news report citing coroners from different counties also confirmed two deaths in Monroe County and three in Carroll County. While a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper said that one person had died in Silver City, reported ABC news.

The National Weather Service also issued an alert for parts of Alabama as well as Tennessee, while they had earlier said thunderstorms battered the state late Friday after a tornado was reported in the area of Silver City and Rolling Fork. “Confirmed tornado is on the ground moving across I-55 moving into the city of Winona in Montgomery County shortly. Take cover now!” said NWS officials in Jackson, Mississippi on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)





