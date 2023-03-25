After retaliatory attack in Syria, Biden warns Iran

US President Joe Biden said on Friday (March 25) that the United States will "act forcefully" to protect Americans. His words came after the US military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in Syria in a retaliatory attack.

Officials said late that another US service member was wounded on Friday in the latest tit-for-tat strike between Iran-backed forces and US personnel.

The injuries are in addition to the seven casualties on Thursday. Washington blamed these on an Iranian-origin drone.

Suspected US rocket fire on Friday targeted new areas in eastern Syria, according to two local sources quoted by Reuters, with no casualties reported. Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a "long arm" to respond to further U.S. strikes on their positions.

The violence could further aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Tehran, as attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers stalled, and Iranian drones being used by Russia against Ukraine.

Although US forces stationed in Syria have been attacked with drones before, deaths are rare.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada.

Asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden replied: "We’re not going to stop."

The Pentagon had said U.S. F-15 jets on Thursday attacked two facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

(With inputs from agencies)

