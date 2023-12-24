Top 10 world news: Gaza truce hopes revived, Indian Navy responds to maritime incident in Red Sea, and more

The hopes of truce between the state of Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas were revived after Egypt's latest ceasefire plan. The Indian Navy responded to the missile strike incident that occurred in the Arabian Sea on MT Chem Pluto on Saturday and diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in the area while undertaking routine surveillance.



Israel will keep fighting in Gaza until a complete victory over the Hamas terror group is achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday amid reports of a 14-day ceasefire proposal by Egypt.



Indian Navy responds swiftly to maritime incident in Arabian Sea



The Indian Navy, responding to the missile strike incident that occurred in the Arabian Sea on MT Chem Pluto on Saturday (Dec 23), diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in the area while undertaking routine surveillance.



India logs 656 new COVID-19 cases, number of active cases rises to 3,742; Kerala reports one death



India registered 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with the total number of active cases now rising to 3,742, according to the data from the Indian health ministry. Meanwhile, the Indian state of Kerala during the same period reported 128 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease.



‘We feel sad’: Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, marks sombre Christmas Eve amid Gaza war

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, Palestinian Christians held a sombre Christmas vigil in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Saturday (Dec 23) where they once believed Jesus was born. This comes as Palestinians in the biblical place of Jesus Christ’s birth have this year decided to forego Christmas celebrations in solidarity with the Gazans as the war rages on.



Sri Lanka's previous government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been accused of orchestrating Easter attacks of April 2019 by a whistleblower. The latest accusation over the cause of attack in which six suicide bombers targeted churches and luxury hotels across the country was made in a documentary for Channel 4’s Dispatches. Sri Lanka's Easter bombings of 2019, the worst terrorist attack in the history of the South Asian island nation, killed 269 people and shook Sri Lanka from a peacetime limbo for the first time since the end of its civil war in 2009.



Ancient humans from the Palaeolithic era in Western Europe may have followed the practice of chopping their fingers off to appease their deities, new research has found.



Scientists have developed a wireless charging device that can be fitted under the skin to charge the bioelectronic devices in the body. The product has shown promising results when tested in rodents. If a similar level of success is seen in humans, it would mean medical implants can get rid of the clunky batteries and wiring that come with them.



Hours after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body on Sunday, the Centre asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an interim committee to oversee the wrestling-related activities in the country. The development came after questions were raised over several members of WFI sharing proximity with the former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by several top-flight grapplers.



SRK, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone: B-town lights up Umang 2023 hosted by Mumbai Police