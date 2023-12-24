Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Above 90 killed in Israeli strikes on two Gaza houses, hundreds detained
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel's military campaign has shown increased intensity, as strikes were reported overnight in Gaza City, central Gaza's refugee camps, and the southern city of Khan Younis. The IDF took action yesterday, issuing evacuation orders for multiple refugee camps, exacerbating the strain on already overcrowded shelters.
Meanwhile, Hamas reiterated that it will not negotiate hostage releases without a more permanent cease-fire. The militant group's top leaders remain in Cairo, expressing a willingness to consider any initiative contributing to ending aggression against their people.
Late on Saturday, the IDF confirmed the deaths of five more soldiers in its conflict with Hamas. Prior to these recent casualties, the IDF reported a total of 137 soldiers killed since the commencement of Israel's ground offensive in Gaza after Oct 7 attacks.
Following are the latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war:
Over 90 Palestinians, including many from a large family, lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on two residences, as reported by rescuers and hospital officials on Saturday.
This tragic incident follows the UN chief's warning that nowhere in Gaza is safe, emphasising the significant challenges posed by Israel's offensive to the distribution of humanitarian aid.
On the same day, the Israeli military announced the arrest of hundreds of alleged militants in Gaza over the past week.
More than 200 of them were transferred to Israel for further interrogation, shedding light on a controversial policy of mass detentions of Palestinian men.
The military stated that over 700 individuals with supposed ties to militant groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been sent to Israeli detention facilities.
Israel continues its heavy bombardment of Gaza, resulting in over 201 casualties within a 24-hour period.
Media reports reveal Israeli forces are actively entering Bethlehem during a night of West Bank raids.
Tim Dawson, deputy general secretary at the International Federation of Journalists, reports Palestinian journalists receiving threatening calls, while Gaza's media office confirms the death of the 100th journalist in the region.
Joe Biden, in a "private" call with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu before his Christmas break, asserts that he did not request a ceasefire.