Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Above 90 killed in Israeli strikes on two Gaza houses, hundreds detained

Over 90 Palestinians, including many from a large family, lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on two residences, as reported by rescuers and hospital officials on Saturday.

This tragic incident follows the UN chief's warning that nowhere in Gaza is safe, emphasising the significant challenges posed by Israel's offensive to the distribution of humanitarian aid.

On the same day, the Israeli military announced the arrest of hundreds of alleged militants in Gaza over the past week.

More than 200 of them were transferred to Israel for further interrogation, shedding light on a controversial policy of mass detentions of Palestinian men.

The military stated that over 700 individuals with supposed ties to militant groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been sent to Israeli detention facilities.