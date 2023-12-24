Ancient humans in Europe would chop their fingers off to appease deities: Study 

Ancient humans from the Palaeolithic era in Western Europe may have followed the practice of chopping their fingers off to appease their deities, new research has found.

Archaeologists studied hundreds of cave paintings that showed missing at least a portion of their phalanges to reach this conclusion.

“There is compelling evidence that these people may have had their fingers amputated deliberately in rituals intended to elicit help from supernatural entities,” archaeologist professor Mark Collard of Simon Fraser University in Vancouver was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

What was revealed in cave paintings?

In 200 ancient handprints, each one was missing at least one finger, with some only losing a part of the upper segment while others lost multiple fingers.

Collard's presentation expanded on his original 2018 idea that our prehistoric ancestors intentionally amputated fingers as a form of reverence to deities.

To support this, Collard and PhD student Brea McCauley highlighted 100 other ancient societies where finger amputation was practised, and people commemorated their lives through handprint and stencil paintings.

“This practice was clearly invented independently multiple times,” they state in the paper. “And it was engaged in by some recent hunter-gatherer societies, so it is entirely possible that the groups at Gargas and the other caves engaged in the practice.”

Alternative theories

Previously, scientists speculated that finger amputations might be linked to sign language or a counting system, frostbite, or artists bending fingers for artistic illusion.

However, Collard and McCauley argued that finger amputation was just one type of self-mutilation practised by ancient and even some modern societies.

They mentioned other rituals like fire-walking, face-piercing with skewers, and inserting hooks through the skin to pull heavy chains, all serving similar ritualistic purposes.

The example of Dani women from the New Guinea Highlands cutting off their fingers to symbolise the death of a loved one was also presented as a contemporary practice of such rituals.