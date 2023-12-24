SRK, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone: B-town lights up Umang 2023 hosted by Mumbai Police

The annual Mumbai Police event, Umang, was full of glitz and glamour as it hosted the who's who of Bollywood on a star-studded Saturday night. The red carpet saw a dazzling array of stars, from the Khans to the Kapoors, making it a night to remember.

Shah Rukh Khan, riding high on the release of his recent movie Dunki, graced the event in a classic black suit, captivating the cameras upon his arrival. Joining the charismatic SRK was Salman Khan, who struck poses and smiled at the flashing cameras.

The evening witnessed the ravishing presence of leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, each making their own style statement. Deepika stunned in an elegant blue saree, embracing tradition, while Alia opted for a simple yet sophisticated floral ensemble.

The glamour quotient soared with the attendance of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon, and Bhumi Pednekar, each adding their unique charm to the star-studded affair.

Romance lingered in the air as Bollywood couples made their appearances, including Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, arriving separately, and the rumoured duo, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor making heads turn.

The event also saw veteran actors gracing the red carpet, with Madhuri Dixit attending alongside her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and Riteish Deshmukh arriving with his wife, Genelia D'Souza.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol shared a heartwarming moment on the red carpet as they embraced a hug, while Vicky Kaushal attended solo without his wife Katrina Kaif. Notable friendships were on display, with Tabu and Farah captured in a candid moment, radiating camaraderie.

Adding a nostalgic touch were 90s superstars Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, stealing the limelight with their impeccable party avatars. The event also welcomed Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, and more, all adding to the evening's allure.