Madras High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Mansoor Ali Khan, dismisses defamation case against Trisha

On Friday, Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan faced a lot of backlash after he made derogatory comments against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. He had taked legal action against her but had recently faced a setback after the Madras High Court condemned him and refused to pursue his defamation suit against actors Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu Sundar. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the actor, calling his defamation suit "a publicity stunt", reported Bar and Bench. The court has asked the actor to deposit the amount in the account of Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai. Siding with Trisha and the other actors' response to Mansoor’s derogatory statement, the court said it was how “any normal person would have reacted.”

In the previous hearing on Dec 11, the Madras High Court called out the actor for filing a defamation case against the actress and demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation. Saying that it should have been Trisha who should have filed a case against him, the court said, per HT, "Did he tender the unconditional apology only to escape arrest? Actually, Trisha should have moved the suit for damage. On what basis has he moved it?" During his interview with IndiaToday.in earlier, Khan had revealed his intent to file a defamation case against Trisha. "We are doing it (filing defamation case) today. We have prepared all the documents. (My) lawyer will share all other information later today at 4'o clock. He will meet the press," Khan said.

What has Mansoor said?



The controversy started after Mansoor said that he was left disappointed as there was a ''no bedroom rape scene'' with Trisha in the film Leo.



"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."



Mansoor's remark was condemned by Trisha and many A-listers in the industry.



In her statement, the actress said, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”



For his sexist remarks, the actor got temporarily banned from the Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artists' Association.