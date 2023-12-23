Stranger Things star Joe Keery addresses Taylor Swift collaboration rumours
Joe Keery addressed rumours of a collaboration with Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
Actor Joe Keery recently clarified speculations surrounding a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift. The actor, best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, set the record straight during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Keery was seen at the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City on the same day as Swift, sparking rumors of a musical collaboration. However, he explained the confusion, stating that he was at the studio with sound engineer John Rooney and not working on any music at the time.
“Well, that was a very confusing day because I was just in there with John [Rooney, a sound engineer at the recording studio], minding my own business, not doing anything, and then I walked out the door, and it was like a thousand people were standing out there. People looked at me expecting Taylor and were like, ‘Who’s this guy?'” he said.
“Maybe [the rumour] would generate something. Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don’t know,” he added.
Transitioning to his acting career, Keery briefly discussed the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. He admitted to having seen a few scripts but refrained from revealing specific details. When asked about his character Steve Harrington's fate and propensity for physical altercations, Keery playfully suggested that the odds were likely.