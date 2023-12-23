Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki expected to see a jump of 40%-50% on weekend

Dunki has been finally released on the big screens across the world and has started to rule the hearts. While the film minted around 30 crore (Rs 300 million), which is a substantial number for a non-action genre, on its first day, it is expected that the film will witness 40%-50% growth on Saturday as compared to Friday owing to strong word of mouth.

Dunki has been performing extremely well on international grounds too! A huge range of 40 -50% growth is expected today (Saturday).

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie had a good start as it went on to earn Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) in the domestic market, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It is the lowest-opening movie of SRK this year.

On the second day, the film went on to earn Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) and Rs 11.33 crore (Rs 113.3 million) on day 3, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 61.3 crore (Rs 613 million).

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, ''#Dunki is seeing good growth today - Day 3, compared to Day 2..Should touch Day 1 nos.. 30 Crs Nett..''



The film is facing tough competition from Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. The movie, starring Rebel star Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, has become one of the biggest openers of 2023, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

