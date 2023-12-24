Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form interim committee to oversee wrestling activities

Hours after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body on Sunday, the Centre asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an interim committee to oversee the wrestling-related activities in the country. The development came after questions were raised over several members of WFI sharing proximity with the former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by several top-flight grapplers.

The to-be-formed ad-hoc committee will oversee WFI-related matters, including the athlete selection process.

"... Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI," said the letter signed by Tarun Pareek, undersecretary to the Centre.

"This requires immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on the part of the IOA to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance is the sports body do not get jeopardized," the letter added.

Brij Bhushan's involvement led to WFI suspension

The Sports Ministry, while suspending the WFI on Sunday, noted that the newly-elected body was working under 'complete control of former office-bearers of the WFI', referring to now-retired Brij Bhushan Singh.

However, Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj denied his role in the concluded elections, adding he is now retired.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, a close ally of Brij Bhushan, defeated former Commonwealth Gold Medalist Anita Sheoran - a witness in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh, to become the new WFI president.

Shortly after Sanjay was appointed the new WFI president, three Olympic grapplers, including Rio Games bronze medal winner Sakshee Malilk announced retirement.