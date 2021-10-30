Top 10 world news: G20 Summit kicks off, China's fresh Covid outbreak, and more

Heads of world's 20 biggest economies, gathered in Rome, kicked off two-day G20 Summit on Saturday. The leaders are expected to focus on COVID, economy and climate. Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies said they may never be able to conclude whether the COVID-19 virus was developed in a Wuhan lab or transmitted from animal to human, a declassified report has stated.

Click on headlines to read more

G20 Summit kicks off in Rome with focus on climate, COVID and economy

As the G20 Summit is happening just ahead of COP26 climate summit slated to take place in Glasgow next week, decisions on climate in G20 Summit will be under focus.

We may never know how COVID-19 originated, say US intelligence officials

In an updated assessment of how the virus originated, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in its report said that a natural origin and a lab leak are both plausible hypotheses for how SARS-COV-2 first infected humans.

COP26: Delegate applications for six Afghans rejected days before event

Five men and one woman from Afghanistan who were due to attend COP26 as delegates had their applications rejected just days before the event begins.

PM Modi interacts with French President Macron on the sidelines of G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit as they both discussed extensive cooperation on various aspects.

Pics: PM Modi joins world leaders for G20 summit in Rome

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of G20 Summit in Rome where he was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

China struggles to control fresh Covid outbreak before Winter Olympics

After celebrating few months of Covid-free enjoyment, China is once again under the threat of another serious outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During his execution, man in US vomited and convulsed, causing widespread outcry

Various journalists who witnessed the execution said that Grant had vomited and experienced full-body convulsions about two dozen times before he was declared dead.

'Inappropriate': Elementary school students taken to a bar for field trip

Broward school board member Sarah Leonardi has faced immense backlash on social media platform Twitter after she posted pictures of kids' field trip to a gay bar.

Couple sentenced to 10 months jail for 'oral sex' pic outside Mexico cathedral

Bobiev and Akimova are the first ones to be sentenced to prison under this law which was passed in 2013 following a music performance by Pussy Riot band inside a cathedral in the capital city.

First group of LGBTQ Afghans safely reach Britain after fleeing Taliban-rule

After living in fear for months, first group of LGBTQ Afghans have finally been able to flee the country and reach the UK. This is the first time a group of LGBT+ Afghans have been able to flee the country since Taliban took over the nation.