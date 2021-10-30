PM Modi interacts with French President Macron on the sidelines of G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit as they both discussed extensive cooperation on various aspects. "Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," PM Modi tweeted.

The meeting was conducted in Rome with EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval also present at the table.

Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today's talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations. pic.twitter.com/e8QgT6rkVy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

This happens to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the AUKUS trilateral security pact was announced. The two spoke last in September over a phone call where they discussed various regional issues including developments in Afghanistan, bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of the India-France partnership.

PM Modi arrived at the venue of the G20 Summit in Rome for the first in-person G20 summit since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world.

On reaching, he also met with US President Joe Biden, followed by an interaction with Pope Francis. PM Modi also met his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, during the interactions.

In the evening, PM Modi will visit Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural event. There is also a dinner planned for various G20 leaders and partner companies.

After Rome, PM Modi is expected to leave for Glasgow where he is attending the global COP26 summit. "I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on 1-2 November, 2021 along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world," he had earlier said in a press release.