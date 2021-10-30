'Inappropriate': Elementary school students taken to a bar for field trip

Which kid doesn’t love field trips, but taking elementary school children to a gay bar might not have been the best choice of destination.

Broward school board member Sarah Leonardi has faced immense backlash on social media platform Twitter after she posted pictures of kids' field trip to a gay bar.

She posted pictures on her social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter in which children from the elementary classes could be seen sitting in the rainbow-theme bar.

Also read | First group of LGBTQ Afghans safely reach Britain after fleeing Taliban-rule

"I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!," her Twitter post read.

I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to @RosiesBnG for hosting this special field trip every year! pic.twitter.com/A3rpMbyUJP — School Board Member Sarah Leonardi (@bcpsleonardi) October 27, 2021 ×

She also revealed that this was not the first time she had arranged such a trip. She thanked the bar authorities "for hosting this special field trip every year".

This decision was hugely questioned by people and parents on the internet who felt it was completely inappropriate to take children, especially of this age, to a place which is filled with alcohol, has suggestive menu and possibly inappropriate wordings and actions too.

Also read | Couple sentenced to 10 months jail for 'oral sex' pic outside Mexico cathedral

"The menu item names are the most concerning part for me," a user replied to the tweet. "I'm also curious what was taught on this field trip…I’m not homophobic at all but it’s up to parents to talk about it with their kids."

"Why is there a field trip to a bar? Get it together. Inappropriate," another user lashed out at the board member.

People also questioned why the board member could not have taken the elementary school kids to a zoo, park or a museum for a field trip. Many also questioned if parents had been asked to sign a ‘consent slip’ before their young kids were sent to a bar.

On the other hand, some users hailed this move. "If I could have went on a field trip like this at that age, it would have been literally life changing," a user posted and claimed that "From what I've gathered, the bar and grill isn’t a typical "bar" - they have special kid-friendly menus and coloring pages. No different than a field trip to Outback!"