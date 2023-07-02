Top 10 world news: Fatally shot teen's family urges calm in France, Sweden condemns Quran burning & more

The grandmother of a French teenager of African descent Nahel M, who was shot dead by the police, reacted to the expanding violent protests in France over her grandson's killing. On Sunday, Nadia, Nahel M's grandmother, issued a plea for calm, telling people to "stop and do not riot". In other news, the succession of the Open Society Foundations previously controlled by controversial billionaire businessman George Soros to his son Alexander Soros is preparing to downsize its workforce by at least 40 per cent.

The grandmother of French teenager of African descent Nahel M, who was shot dead by the police, reacted to the expanding violent protests in France over her grandson's killing. On Sunday, Nadia, Nahel M's grandmother, issued a plea for calm, telling people to "stop and do not riot".

The succession of the Open Society Foundations previously controlled by controversial billionaire businessman George Soros to his son Alexander Soros is preparing to downsize its workforce by at least 40 per cent.

The Swedish government, on Sunday (July 2) condemned the burning of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, calling it an “Islamophobic” act. This comes after the international Islamic body of 57 states called for measures to prevent acts of desecration of the holy book.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the country has killed at least 21,000 Wagner fighters and wounded another 80,000 so far. Zelensky did not provide any evidence for his claim.

South Africa's Zulu king's spokesperson has denied reports of suspected poisoning of Misuzulu Zulu, the head of the country's most influential traditional monarchy. Overnight on Saturday, the Zulu prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said in a press release that the monarch had been hospitalised in the neighbouring country of Eswatini after falling ill.

Officials in Ukraine, on Sunday (July 2) reported that eight Hurricane fighter planes dating back to World War Two from the United Kingdom were found in a forest near Kyiv. This comes after National Aviation Museum of Ukraine began excavations after a World War II-era bomb was discovered near Kyiv.

Republican presidential frontrunner and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis began implementing more than 200 new laws this week amid his intensified political campaign for the White House. The new laws address immigration and expanded access to guns, and have resulted in a strong reaction from neighbouring Mexico.

Influencer and Instagram model Sofia Salomon recently applied to compete for the coveted title of Miss Venezuela, the South American nation which is said to have an unparalleled enthusiasm for beauty pageants as well as little to no tolerance for challenges to its largely heteronormative standards.

In yet another dramatic turn of events in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar, on Sunday (July 2), crossed party lines and joined the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and was sworn in as the new deputy CM of the state.