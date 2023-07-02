Mexico reacts as Ron DeSantis-backed new Florida laws target illegal immigration

Republican presidential frontrunner and Florida governor Ron DeSantis began implementing more than 200 new laws this week amid his intensified political campaign for White House in 2024. The new laws address immigration and expanded access to guns, and have resulted in strong reaction from neighbouring Mexico. DeSantis throws focus on illegal immigration The top focus of new laws is illegal immigration. The new laws specify stringent penalties for employers who hire immigrants residing in the United States illegally.

The new law mandates that any company with 25 or more employees must use E-Verify to confirm the eligibility of newly hired individuals to work in the United States. Failure to comply could result in the revocation of their business license or fines of $1,000 per day per employee.

Additionally, hospitals accepting Medicaid will be required to inquire about patients' citizenship or legal status in the United States. Furthermore, the law invalidates driver's licenses issued by other states for individuals residing in the country illegally.

The legislation introduces additional worker verification requirements, among other provisions.

DeSantis has vowed to complete the Mexican border wall that was promised by former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' focus on illegal immigration aligns with Trump's border policies.

These policies were crucial in DeSantis' successful bid for the governorship in 2018. Expansion of gun rights A new law that was enforced on July 1 allows individuals legally permitted to own firearms to carry them concealed in public without a permit.

While concealed weapons permits will still be available, those choosing to carry without one will not be subjected to background checks or training.

Another newly enacted law prohibits credit card companies from monitoring gun and ammunition purchases to prevent potential profiling of individuals making large transactions. Mexico reacts Mexico's government on Saturday slammed Florida's new laws and vowed to help protect undocumented Mexicans in that state.

Mexico's foreign ministry in a statement said that provisions could prompt discrimination and racial profiling, and give rise to hate crimes.

"Criminalization is not the way to resolve the phenomenon of undocumented migration," the ministry said, describing the new measures as driven by xenophobia and white nationalism.