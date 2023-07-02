ugc_banner

India: NCP's Ajit Pawar joins NDA government, takes oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Jul 02, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan, in Mumbai. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

This comes after Pawar, along with nine other party leaders joined the state government, earlier today, and will now share the post along with incumbent Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. This comes after Pawar, along with nine other party leaders joined the state government, earlier today, and will now share the post along with incumbent Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In yet another dramatic turn of events in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar, on Sunday (July 2), crossed party lines and joined the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and was sworn in as the new deputy CM of the state.

This comes after Pawar, along with nine other party leaders joined the state government, earlier today, and will now share the post along with incumbent Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

 

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Gujarat riots case: SC grants interim protection to Teesta Setalvad for 7 days

We will support Uniform Civil Code, says Himachal minister from Congress Vikramaditya Singh

India's UPSC exam has 1 million candidates, just 1,000 seats. What happens to those who don't make it?