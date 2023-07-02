India: NCP's Ajit Pawar joins NDA government, takes oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra

In yet another dramatic turn of events in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar, on Sunday (July 2), crossed party lines and joined the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and was sworn in as the new deputy CM of the state.



This comes after Pawar, along with nine other party leaders joined the state government, earlier today, and will now share the post along with incumbent Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.