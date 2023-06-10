India: NCP chief Sharad Pawar names Praful Patel, daughter Supriya Sule as party's working presidents

Chief of India's prominent political party Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar has appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the party. Supriya Sule is Pawar's daughter, a seasoned politician and Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha (lower house in the Indian parliament). Meanwhile, Praful Patel has held various important positions in both the state and central governments

The announcement was made during the 25th-anniversary celebration of the NCP, a political party founded by Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma in 1999. The presence of Ajit Pawar, a key figure in the NCP and nephew of Sharad Pawar, added significance to the announcement. Rejection of Sharad Pawar's resignation Sharad Pawar had offered to resign from the presidency of the party last month, which led to strong protests from party members and other political leaders.

However, an NCP panel formed to deliberate on his resignation rejected it on May 5, urging him to continue as the party president. Division of responsibilities, focus on elections According to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel have been appointed as working presidents to divide the election work, as well as the responsibilities related to Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

"They have been made the working Presidents so that the election work and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha work can be divided. They have been allotted more responsibilities on their shoulders because elections are near. This is for handling the 2024 Lok Sabha election work," NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the party aims to strengthen its preparations and focus on the crucial election work. Opposition unity and future plans During the event, Sharad Pawar also addressed the upcoming opposition meeting in Patna, emphasizing the need for unity among opposition parties.

"All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On 23rd we all are meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people," Pawar said.

He expressed confidence that the people of the country would support them and stated that they would discuss and devise a joint plan during the meeting. The intention is to travel across the country, presenting the plan to the people.

After witnessing the emotional protests and receiving support from party workers, Sharad Pawar decided to withdraw his resignation as the national president of the NCP.

“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," Pawar had said.

He acknowledged the sentiments of the party members and stated his commitment to work towards education, agriculture, cooperation, sports, culture, and various other areas.

Additionally, he expressed a keen focus on addressing the concerns of the youth, students, workers, Dalits, tribals, and other marginalized sections of society.