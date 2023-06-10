San Francisco: Nine people shot at in yet another 'targeted' shooting incident
Story highlights
San Francisco Mission District shooting incident: The incident took place when the victims were reportedly enjoying "some sort of block party".
At least nine people were shot in San Francisco's Mission District neighbourhood, in an attack designated as a "targeted and isolated incident" by the local police.
The shooting took place while "some sort of block party" was taking place in the area, according to San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya.
"When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals."
No arrests were immediately reported by authorities.
