Maharashtra crisis: Another MLA joins Eknath Shinde's rebel camp

Maharashrtra, India's richest state is in a political crisis. As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition tries to control the damage caused by the rebellion, the rebel camp led by Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde appears to be getting stronger. As reported by news agency ANI, another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande has joined the rebel camp. Shinde has claimed that he now has support from 38 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has meanwhile expressed confidence that the MVA government will win floor test in the state assembly. He regarded steps taken by rebel MLAs as wrong and expressed confidence that the MVA government will complete five-year tenure in the office.

He further added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are in constant touch.Raut had earlier urged rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He had also claimed that the Shiv Sena is ready to "consider exiting out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if this is the will of all the MLAs" but with a condition that the rebel MLAs will have to convey the message directly to CM Uddhav Thackeray and discuss the issues with him.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirat has claimed that Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP),alliance partners of Shiv Sena, were trying to eliminate Shiv Sena and prior to the rebellion, rebel MLA had tried to warn Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray about it.

Notably, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.

Apart from Shinde, Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas and Lata Chaudhari.

