Ashes 2023: Australia win second Test at Lord's despite Ben Stokes' masterclass

Australia won the second Test by 43 runs at Lord's in London to go up 2-0 in the ongoing Ashes series against England. The home team were cruising along nicely when England skipper Ben Stokes was batting. The Three Lions, however, bundled out shortly after Stokes fell following a masterful 155. England's last pair of James Anderson and Josh Tongue, however, added 25 runs for the final wicket, delaying the inevitable for a while.

Stokes evoked the memories of his 2019 Headingley knock at Lord's as he reached his hundred with three back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green. Stokes turned on the heat in the game after Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out on the final day and tore into the Australian attack. Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls when Bairstow departed and began the onslaught one over later with three fours off Green's over.

The England skipper again targeted Green in his next over as well and smoked him for first-ball four before hitting three consecutive sixes third ball onwards. Stokes took 22 off the over and reached his 100 as well, his 13th in the Tests. Apart from him, Ben Duckett scored 83 and was the first to fall on the final day on a team score of 177 after England started with 114/4 on the board from day 4.

Stuart Broad, who scored 11, gave good support to Stokes as the duo added 108 runs for the seventh wicket. After Stokes' departure, Cummins and Hazlewood took a wicket each to finish on three apiece. Apart from them, Mitchell Starc also chipped in with three wickets and Cameron Green took one.

Australia were always ahead in the Test after being asked to bat on day 1 on a green Lord's wicket. Steve Smith scored 110 as Aussie amassed 416 in their first innings before bowling England out for 325.

England although, came back strongly in the second innings and bowled out visitors for 279 and set themselves a target of 371. Australia, despite Stokes' heroics on the final day, stayed in the game, thanks to four quicks wickets on day 4 and two on the final day.

With the third Test set to begin on July 6, Australia are currently well placed for their first Ashes victory in England in over two decades.

