Top 10 world news: Europe epicentre of pandemic, Johnson accused of 'hypocrisy'

After a Pentagon report highlighted a major increase in China's nuclear warhead arsenal over the next decade, the country's foreign ministry dismissed it as "full of prejudice". As virus cases continue to surge, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday that "we are, once again, at the epicentre".

Click on headlines to read more

Cheap tricks based on gossip, says China on Pentagon's nuclear warhead report

After a Pentagon report highlighted a major increase in China's nuclear warhead arsenal over the next decade, the country's foreign ministry dismissed it as "full of prejudice".

Europe once again at epicentre of coronavirus pandemic: WHO

As virus cases continue to surge, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday that "we are, once again, at the epicentre".

UK PM Boris Johnson accused of 'hypocrisy' for using private jet after COP26 summit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of 'hypocrisy' after he chose to fly in a private jet during his return from COP26 climate summit.

Happy Holi on Diwali: CM of Sindh in Pakistan gets trolled for mixing up festivals

Chief minister of Sindh province in Pakistan got trolled as he wished 'Happy Holi' on Diwali.

India raises with Pakistan Srinagar-Sharjah flight not being allowed overflight

India has raised the issue of Srinagar-Sharjah flight not being given overflight clearance with Pakistan. The route was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah last month providing direct connectivity between the Indian and Saudi city.

UNICEF aiming to fund Afghan school teachers without giving money to Taliban: Report

The United Nations Children’s Agency (UNICEF) is aiming to set up a system to directly fund teachers in Afghanistan without letting that money reach Taliban.

US: People at risk of developing harmful diseases due to contaminated tap water

The United Nations Children’s Agency (UNICEF) is aiming to set up a system to directly fund teachers in Afghanistan without letting that money reach Taliban.

Former NATO chief says Putin wanted Russia to be a part of the transatlantic alliance

A report by a leading environmental group in the US has claimed that many people are at risk of developing liver diseases due to the contaminated tap water that they have been consuming.

In Pics | Diwali celebrations across the globe

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour as it marks the return of Hindu god Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after he defeated Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka. The festival is being celebrated all across the world.

'I ain't paying': Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to take Blue Origin space flight

Hollywood star Tom Hanks, 65, was reportedly offered a space flight on Blue Origin rocket by Jeff Bezos, however, the "Finch" star turned it down.