India raises with Pakistan Srinagar-Sharjah flight not being allowed overflight

India has raised the issue of Srinagar-Sharjah flight not being given overflight clearance with Pakistan. The route was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah last month providing direct connectivity between the Indian and Saudi city. Earlier, the flight had taken Pakistani airspace, which was later withdrawn.

Sources told WION that the "matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels".

While Pakistan authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on 23rd, 24th , 26th and 28th of October 2021, the country had put clearance for the same flight on hold for the period 31 October to 30 November 2021.

The rerouting of flight led to addition increase in flying time by over 30 minutes. It naturally also increases the cost for the budget airlines and impacts many from the region going to Saudi Arabia for business and pilgrimage. Sources explained that India has "requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route."

In the past as well, Pakistan had blocked its airspace to Indian civilians' flights in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes in 2019.