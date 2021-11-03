Srinagar-Sharjah air-route in jeopardy after Pakistan's denial of airspace

Tour operators are apprehensive about future of only international air-route from Srinagar after Pakistan denied airspace for planes travelling to Sharjah. The recently inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah air-route has hit a roadblock. There are fears that flights will not take-off.

In 2009-10, Srinagar-Dubai flight was also stopped for the same reason as Pakistan denied airspace. This led to high fares. The flight was suspended later.

Jammu Kashmir's former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted and said,"Very Unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that GoFirstAirways being permitted to overfly Pak Airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be".

The Tour operators in Kashmir valley say that the fares have gone up by 200 percent, after the Inaugural price of Rs 5500.

Now the rates are Rs 35,000 for a one-way ticket.

"It was a great initiative that we had a direct flight to the middle east. It was a great relief and connected to the world. But unfortunately this act which is leading to the stoppage of this flight will again create a problem. People will have to take the longer routes. It will impact the locals. This would have given a boost to tourism. I have been selling it since day 1. It started from 5 thousand then 11 thousand and then 15 and now I am getting a one way fare for 32 thousand. Why would anyone take this flight if the fares are so high? Civil Aviation Ministry should have done the homework as in the recent past a srinagar dubai flight met the same fate,"said Umar Nazir , director of Labaika Travel.

The Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba mufti also tweeted criticising the government of India for not doing the groundwork before starting the flight. She tweeted and said,"Puzzling that GOI didn’t even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork''

However, BJP has hit out strongly at Pakistan saying the real face of Pakistan has come out yet again. Pakistan does not want to see Jammu Kashmir develop.

"Government of India started this flight from Srinagar to Sharjah for the trade of Kashmir. To benefit the Kashmiris so that they directly send their products to the international market. Pakistan has shown its real face again. Pakistan wants dead bodies of Kashmiris and terror. Pakistan has nothing to do with the development of Kashmiris. This is an eye opener for those who support and celebrate the win of a cricket match, said Altaf Thakur, BJP Spokesperson.

The Home Minister of India Amit Shah had inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar- Sharjah on October 23rd.