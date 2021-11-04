In Pics | Diwali celebrations across the globe

Diwali is celebrated with great fervour as it marks the return of Hindu god Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after he defeated Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka. The festival is being celebrated all across the world. Scroll below for images.
A Hindu devotee holds an oil lamp while offering prayers during Diwali, the festival of lights, at a Hindu temple in Colombo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Customers browse flowers and other decorations on the eve of the Hindu festival in the Brickfields area, also known as Little India, in Kuala Lumpur.
Hindu devotees offer prayers during Diwali, at a temple in Colombo. One of the most popular Hindu festivals, it is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.
A Hindu devotee lights an oil lamp while offering prayers. The festival of lights is being celebrated all across the world.
People light earthen lamps during an awareness campaign against air pollution caused by firecrackers used during the celebrations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali, in Siliguri.
People watch a laser show on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali.
People watch a light show on the banks of the river Sarayu. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish people a happy Diwali.
"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.
A customer gets hena tattoed on her hands on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the Little India district in Singapore.