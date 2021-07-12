Top 10 world news: Euro 2020 after effect, Sydney's Covid crisis, and more

After a successful trip to space, Richard Branson has urged young people to achieve their dreams and aim for the stars, quite literally. Meanwhile, on Earth, countries are still dealing with the wide spread of coronavirus pandemic. Australia's Sydney reported a record increase of 45 per cent cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first Covid-related death. In the UK, however, people were more concerned about losing the historic Euro 2020 finale against Italy, which also saw an increase in racial abuse in the country.

Taliban surround Ghazni amid fighting with Afghan troops

The Taliban has made rapid headway in the northern areas in the past month as the US troops have pulled out of the country and handed vital installations to Afghan troops.

A day after first Covid death, Sydney now reports record coronavirus cases

The Australian city reported 112 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking an increase of 45 per cent from the previous day numbers.

Russia warns against 'outside interference' over Cuba protests

Cuba's capital Havana was rocked by the protests that saw citizens asking for food, vaccines and more. The city has not been able to control coronavirus within its own borders.

South Africa: Military deployed to quell violence by Zuma supporters

Soldiers will also be deployed in Johannesburg, the commercial hub of South Africa which is witnessing widespread violence.

From footballers to Royalty, English players find support against racial abuse

The social media and news world is awash with expressions of hatred especially directed at players of colour in the English squad who missed their penalty kicks in the globally watched final on Sunday.

Thailand to mix AstraZeneca, China's Sinovac vaccine to build 'immunity'

Thailand is reportedly experiencing a third coronavirus wave as authorities declared last week that medical workers who had taken two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine would now receive booster shots of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Too graphic: Australia's Covid vaccination awareness advertisements backfire

To warn citizens against a possible deadly outbreak, the government of Australia has launched a new advertising campaign that urges people to stay vigilant and arm themselves against coronavirus by getting vaccinated and staying at home.

Influenza vaccines can protect you against some severe problems caused by Covid: Study

As per a new study, people who are vaccinated against flu have fewer chances of being admitted to ICU and emergency rooms, and are also protected against some problems caused by coronavirus.

Richard Branson leaves message for youngsters after space trip

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, became the owner and passenger of the first commercial spaceflight after completing a successful space to the outer world over the weekend.

'Drove away' US warship from South China Sea, claims China

Amid tensions in the South China Sea, US secretary of state Antony Blinken hit out at China saying it continues to 'coerce' and 'intimidate' Southeast Asian coastal states.