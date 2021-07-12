From footballers to Royalty, English players find support against racial abuse hurled at them

The news of jubilation and celebrations in Italy after their win in Euro 2020 final has not been able to overshadow the grim news of English players receiving racial abuse from their own fans. The social media and news world is awash with expressions of hatred especially directed at players of colour in the English squad who missed their penalty kicks in the globally watched final on Sunday.

On a positive note, who's who of sports and politicians, even British royalty have been very clear in their stance against racism. They have stood behind England team that valiantly gave a tough fight to Italy and even dominated Italy in first half of the match.

UK PM Boris Johnson was clear in his words

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves," he tweeted.

Prince William also made his displeasure public

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W," he tweeted.

Leader of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer also came in defence of English football stars.

"The entire England team have brought us together and given us memories that will last a lifetime. They represent the best of us. Anyone racially abusing them is a disgrace and doesn’t represent us at all. More can and must be done to stop online abuse," he tweeted.

Luke Shaw, English player who scored a goal in the final, came in aid of Bukayo Saka, his teammate of colour who was a target for online abuse after he missed his penalty kick

“He is devastated. But I think the most important thing for us now as a team is to be there for him and give him a big hug and tell him to keep his head up. It happens. It is a penalty shootout – anything can happen, as a lot of people know," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian