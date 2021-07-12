'Generation of dreamers': Richard Branson leaves message for youngsters after space trip

After a successful trip to space, Richard Branson has urged young people to achieve their dreams and aim for the stars, quite literally.

Giving out the message of never giving up, Branson told youngsters in a tweet, "To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do". Branson said he had always wanted to fly high and his dream has come true as he became one of the first humans to travel on commercial spaceflight.

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

"I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth," he said in a live feed video.

Branson believes space is 'for all humanity' and has thus teamed up with Omaze to give interested candidates a chance to travel to space. Interested people can now fill in their details on Omaze.com/space.

"Every charitable donation goes to support Space For Humanity and you’ll be entered into the Omaze sweepstake for the chance to win two seats aboard one of the first commercial Virgin Galactic space flights," Branson announced.

His announcement has come after he took off for space aboard the Virgin Galactic vessel, which is the company's first fully-crewed spaceflight, from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT).

Branson now aims to conduct at least 400 flights to space every year. For his spacious programme, nearly 600 tickets have already been sold to people from 60 different countries. These tickets, ranging from $200,000 to $250,000 have been sold to several Hollywood celebrities too, who have not been named yet.