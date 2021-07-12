'Drove away' US warship from South China Sea, claims China

China said on Monday US warship USS Benfold had entered the South China Sea area near the Paracel Islands violating the sovereignty of the country.

The Chinese military asserted that it "drove away" the US warship.

"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," China said.

Watch:

The disputed island is claimed by Vietnam, Taiwan and China as the US Navy said under the Law of the Sea Convention says all ships "including warships enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea."

The US Navy added that China claims are "inconsistent with international law" while adding that it cannot claim its territorial sea.

The US has insisted on the "freedom of the seas" while its warship have passed through the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits angering China.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken had earlier said that China continues to "coerce" and "intimidate" Southeast Asian coastal states.

"Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea," the US secretary of state added.

China's foreign ministry however hit back saying the United States was harming peace and stability in the region as it asked the US to stop "stirring up trouble" in the South China Sea.

However, Blinken said: “We call on (China) to abide by its obligations under international law, cease its provocative behaviour, and take steps to reassure the international community that it is committed to the rules-based maritime order that respects the rights of all countries, big and small.”

China has rejected the international tribunal's decision's handed out in 2016 which said that its historical claim over the South China Sea islands was without basis.

(With inputs from Agencies)