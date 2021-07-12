South Africa: Military deployed to quell violence by Zuma supporters

South African military said on Monday that it was deploying soldiers in order to control protests and quell violence that has erupted during demonstrations supporting ex-South Africa president Jacob Zuma. As of now, soldiers will be deployed in two provinces namely Guateng and KwaZulu-Natal. The latter is home province of Jacob Zuma.

Soldiers will also be deployed in Johannesburg, the commercial hub of South Africa which is witnessing widespread violence.

Zuma is currently serving 15-month sentence handed to him due to contempt of court.

"The South African National Defence Force has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received... to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days," it said in a statement.

Current President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa warned protesters against committing acts of violence.

“It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation.While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions.This must be condemned by all South Africans at all costs as we are a nation committed to non-racialism and non-tribalism that is underpinned by the diversity and unity of all the people of South Africa, whatever their language, culture, religious beliefs and race,” the president said.

(With inputs from agencies)