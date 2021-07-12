Russia warns against 'outside interference' over Cuba protests

Russia on Monday gave warning against "outside interference" in Cuba which saw thousands taking part in rare protests against the Communist government on the island. Cuba's capital Havana was rocked by the protests that saw citizens asking for food, vaccines and more. Cuba has not been able to control coronavirus within its own borders.

"We consider it unacceptable for there to be outside interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state or any destructive actions that would encourage the destabilisation of the situation on the island," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She didn't explicitly say what she meant by outside interference but her comments are being interpreted as Russia's warning directed at the United States. Thousands of Cuban-Americans have taken to streets in America to show solidarity with those protesting in Cuba.

"We are closely following the development of the situation in and around Cuba," Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that Cuban authorities are taking all necessary measures to restore public order in the interests of the country's citizens and within the framework of the Constitution."

Cuba was an important Cold War ally of the Soviet Union and Moscow has continued to have good diplomatic relations with Havana since the 1991 collapse of the USSR.

