Top 10 world news: EU offers help to India, Putin-Biden to meet, and more

Countries such as US, UK, Germany, France and more are offering to help India out of Covid crisis. Meanwhile, Egypt President got vaccinated against the virus and Germany is contemplating easing restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Click on headlines to read more

US to support India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US was working "round the clock" to help India drag itself out of the situation.

Putin-Biden may meet in June for a summit: Top Kremlin aide

This news came from Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov who said "June is being named, there are even concrete dates".

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Search teams said on Saturday they had found objects including prayer mat fragments and a bottle of periscope lubricant near the submarine's last known location, leading the navy to believe the vessel had cracked.

Turkey summons US Ambassador over genocide announcement

Turkey's foreign ministry has summoned the US Ambassador in Ankara to protest the US decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as 'genocide’.

Czech leader takes rare swipe at Russia over 'terror' blasts

The announcement led Prague to expel 18 Russian diplomats seen as spies while Moscow kicked out 20 Czech embassy staff in retaliation, sending bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades.

Apple to roll out new privacy update; Facebook, Google protest

As per the new privacy update in the software, all app makers will have to specifically spell out what tracking information is being collected from customers' phones and where is it being used.

Latest Mediterranean migrants tragedy a time for shame: Pope

Merchant vessels and a charity ship searching the Mediterranean for boats with migrants found 10 bodies floating near a capsized rubber boat in international waters near Libya.

Mental health patients suffered during lockdown due to lack of appointment

Researchers found out that people with mental problems found themselves lonelier as they were now pushed into heightened isolation and away from their friends and family.

Germany contemplates easing Covid restrictions for vaccinated citizens

Germany is hoping to start easing coronavirus restrictions specifically for people who have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Sisi gets vaccinated against coronavirus as Egypt records 912 new cases

Egypt is currently administering doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries.