Germany contemplates easing Covid restrictions for vaccinated citizens

Germany is hoping to start easing coronavirus restrictions specifically for people who have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

The authorities have drafted a proposal which will be discussed with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government in a meeting on Monday.

As per the draft text, seen by news agency AFP, the proposal is aimed at making sure that the people who have been vaccinated completely should not feel jailed at home. It is about "lifting curbs on their basic rights that are no longer justified".

This has come at a time when the country is trying to fight the third wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the authorities have successfully administered 22 per cent of Germans with the first dose of the vaccine.

As per the proposed guidelines, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be asked to show a negative Covid report before entering shops and attending events. They will also not be required to quarantine themselves after travelling abroad.

However, they will still be asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said the restrictions might not ease as the coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions.

"We need a timetable how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after just a few days," he told local media.