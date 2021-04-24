Rides to jabs: Disneyland Paris turns into Covid vaccine centre

Disneyland Paris had been closed since October 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic as essential businesses were ordered to close amid a surge in infections, putting its 17,000 employees out of work.
Newport Bay Club
Hundreds lines up to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. The vaccination site will be housed outside the amusement park proper at its Newport Bay Club, a convention centre near its hotel complex.
Thousands jabs a day
The goal of converting the amusement park into vaccine centre is to give vaccine shots to at least 1,000 people a day, as part of reaching the country's target of administering at least 20 million people by mid-May.
Weekends only
The centre will be run by local authorities and the regional ARS health service, and will be open weekends only, unlike other vaccine centres in France.
Disneyland suffers
Meanwhile, Disneyland Park in California is set to reopen on April 30 after more than a year of closure. The global Disney group has announced 32,000 job cuts at its theme park activities worldwide by the end of the first quarter, mostly in the United States, because of the impact of the coronavirus.