UK vaccinates more than half of population with first jab against coronavirus: Report

The UK has successfully vaccinated more than half of the country’s total population with the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus.

As per the data revealed, the authorities have successfully vaccinated more than 33,508,590 people, and the country’s population is estimated to be around 66,796,807.

In addition to this, nearly 119,953 people were vaccinated on Friday and 448,139 people received their second dose of the virus, taking the tally to 1 2,071,810 for the people who have been fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

The country is, however, still facing an increase in coronavirus cases with an addition of at least 2,061 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country is now re-opening the economy for locals with outdoor hospitality now allowed to host six people. Outdoor activities such as swimming pools, theme parks, and such will be allowed to host up to 30 people.

Gyms and leisure centers will also be allowed to reopen from May 03 and people will also be allowed to visit each other’s house, while practicing the necessary Covid precautions.