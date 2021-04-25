Mental health patients suffered during lockdown due to lack of in-clinic appointment

The coronavirus pandemic provide out to be tough for everyone, whether someone was infected or not. However, it took a massive toll especially on people suffering from mental health problems.

Research has proved that mental health patients found themselves in deeper problems and worsening situations as the hospitals and medical assistants switched from in-person help to telephonic or video/text chat support.

The University of London conducted research about the quality of these support calls and the effect the switch of appointments has had on patients.

Researchers found out that people with mental problems found themselves lonelier as they were now pushed into heightened isolation and away from their friends and family, who acted as major support systems.

"People with pre-existing mental health conditions experienced serious disruptions to their access to, and the quality of, mental healthcare as a result of the pandemic. The opportunities and challenges of remote mental healthcare were an important aspect of our findings," Dr Brynmor Lloyd-Evans explained.

"While for some people telephone and digital support provided continuity of care, for others there were issues around access to technology, maintaining therapeutic relationships remotely, and digital interfaces exacerbating difficult feelings or symptoms associated with their mental health," Lloyd-Evans added.

The research was conducted by interviewing and observing 49 people with mental health problems in London, during the first lockdown in the city. Experts observed that the major problems were being caused due to "inadequate access to mental health services” which led to "difficulties in day-to-day functioning".

However, the researchers also stressed that not everyone had a negative experience. "A few participants had found alternative sources of mental health support from voluntary sector services or informal support groups, which were highly valued and mitigated disruptions to available healthcare," Lloyd-Evans said.