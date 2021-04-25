London: Anti-lockdown protests leads to five arrests, police injuries

Large-scale protests against England's remaining coronavirus resulted in injuries to eight officers and the arrest of five people, said police in London on Saturday. The demonstrators had gathered in early afternoon and marched along several major arterial roads including main shopping district Oxford Street.

Hundreds then rallied in Hyde Park later following the march, an AFP reporter said, where "small pockets of disorder" broke out, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

"Eight officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park this evening," it said, adding that missiles including bottles were thrown.

"Two officers were taken to hospital. Thankfully, they are not believed to be seriously injured.

"Five people were arrested for offences including assault on police and are now in custody."

Britain began to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions in March after months of restrictions and a successful mass vaccination campaign.

This month, pubs were allowed to serve customers outdoors and non-essentials shop were allowed to open. But a few curbs remained.

Organisers of the protest used online platforms and websites to appeal people to protest the pandemic measures.

Anti-lockdown protests by hundreds or even thousands have occurred sporadically during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.

England's latest Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, after the UK saw a surge in cases.

Months of restrictions alongside the successful vaccine rollout -- with more than 45 million doses administered -- has seen the situation improve.