Czech leader takes rare swipe at Russia over 'terror' blasts

Czech President Milos Zeman took a rare swipe at Moscow on Sunday, likening two deadly blasts on Czech soil to terror attacks and comparing the Russian suspected culprits to bumbling cartoon characters.

Czech intelligence said last week that it suspected two Russians orchestrated two explosions in a military depot in the Czech Republic's east which killed two people in 2014.

The announcement led Prague to expel 18 Russian diplomats seen as spies while Moscow kicked out 20 Czech embassy staff in retaliation, sending bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades.

Also read: Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games over racism incident

The alleged agents of Russia's GRU military secret service are the same ones suspected of poisoning former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England in 2018.

Czech police said the two Russians travelled to the Czech Republic under false identities days before the first blast.

"What were the Russians, Pat and Mat, who are also suspected of having poisoned Skripal, doing on our soil?" President Milos Zeman said on a Sunday TV debate show as he demanded a thorough investigation of the blasts.

"No sovereign country can allow two agents of a foreign country to cause a terror attack on its soil," he added.

Popular Czech cartoon characters Pat and Mat are do-it-yourself enthusiasts whose exploits often end in calamity.

Zeman's comparison came amid reports that the explosions were supposed to have taken place outside the depot to target arms owned by a Bulgarian dealer and possibly heading for Ukraine.

Usually pro-Russian, veteran left-winger Zeman took a week to comment on the allegations against Moscow.

The explosions occurred the same year that Russia triggered tensions with the West by annexing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and a conflict broke out between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Zeman's ally, has also described the explosions as a "fumbled" terror attack.

Zeman on Sunday also commented on the diplomatic expulsions, saying he could see no reason why "there should be 18 spies" at the Russian embassy.

Prague and Moscow decided to cap the number of diplomats at their respective embassies on Thursday.