Sisi gets vaccinated against coronavirus as Egypt records 912 new cases

As the country is struggling with a surge in coronavirus cases, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a jab of a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus.

While his office published a picture of Sisi receiving a jab, it was not revealed which vaccine was administered to the President.

Egypt is currently administering doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries. The country is also using China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

The news of Sisi’s vaccinating has come at a time when Sisi’s medical adviser, Awad Tag el-Din, announced that nearly half a million Egyptians have been vaccinated till now.

Meanwhile, the country is still struggling with increasing coronavirus cases. More than 912 new infections and 39 deaths were reported on Saturday.

However, some experts worry many citizens are not getting tested and reporting positive cases.

