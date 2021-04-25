Putin-Biden may meet in June for a summit: Top Kremlin aide

Weeks after the US President Joe Biden labelled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “killer”, a top Putin aide has said there is a possibility of a summit between the two leaders in June.

This news came from Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov who said “June is being named, there are even concrete dates”.

This has come almost a month after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the same show, had claimed that the summit idea was “received positively and is currently under consideration".

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 summit in Britain and the NATO and EU summits in Brussel in the month of June, as per the White House announcement made on Friday.

However, it has not yet been made clear if the US President will be meeting his Russian counterpart or not in a potential summit.

Austria and Finland, in the meantime, have expressed interest in hosting a meeting between the two leaders to act as a mediator.