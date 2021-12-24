Top 10 world news: Ecuador mandates Covid vaccine for children, Russia-Ukraine tensions, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 24, 2021, 08:27 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )

Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at the annual news press conference said that insulting Prophet Muhammad is a "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam". Also, Ecuador has become the first country to make Covid vaccines mandatory for children as young as five years.

Ecuador becomes first country to mandate Covid vaccines for children from age of 5

Ecuador has become the first country to make Covid vaccines mandatory for children as young as five years. "In Ecuador, vaccination against Covid-19 is declared compulsory," the health ministry said in a statement. This comes in amid growing fears of the Omicron variant.

Xi'an lockdown: Chinese city reports community transmission, hemorrhagic fever

After China lockdown millions in Xi'an city in northwest Shaanxi province, reports claim there has been "multiple community transmission chains" including hemorrhagic fever cases.

Insulting Prophet Muhammad violation of religious freedom: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at the annual news press conference said that insulting Prophet Muhammad is a "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam."

Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia plans 'urgent burial of corpses': Report

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, reports claim Russia has approved "urgent burial of corpses in war and peacetime".

This Chinese province is now offering baby loans to tackle declining population

In a first, Jilin province in northeast China is asking banks to provide an amount of up to $31,400 of “marriage and birth consumer loans” to married couples. The move comes as an attempt to tackle the problem of the shrinking population in China.

UN starts a campaign to raise aid for the victims of Philippines' typhoon Rai

To raise aid for victims of Typhoon Rai, which ravaged the Philippines, the United Nations has started a campaign. As per the organisation, the money will be given to the 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas, who are in desperate need of day to day facilities.

'Cutting cakes with a murderer?': Photos of top Myanmar Catholic with junta chief spark outrage

Photos of Myanmar's top Catholic prelate, Cardinal Charles Bo, with the country's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing sparked outrage after he was seen cutting a cake with coup leader amid a deadly military crackdown in the country.

Amid COVID-19 surge, US drops personal interviews for H-1B, L-1 Visas for now

In response to rising concerns about COVID-19 instances, the US has stated that for the entire year of 2022, it will exempt the in-person interview requirement for a variety of visa applicants, including H-1B employees and students, many of whom are from India.

Dinosaurs-killing asteroid caused prolonged darkness on Earth, study reveals

The palaeontological studies of the fossilised remains such as bones and teeth of the extinct dinosaurs have given sufficient information about the species as the experts now analyse physiological aspects to behavioural characteristics of the extinct animals.

Two explorers push limits in 3600-km-long trek across Antarctica, but why?

Two explorers, Justin Packshaw and Jamie Facer, have taken up a 3600-km-long trek across Antarctica. These bravehearts are walking on foot during a major part of the kitesurf trek amid temperatures falling to -55 degrees Celsius, putting extreme pressure on their bodies and mind.

 

