Two explorers push limits in 3600-km-long trek across Antarctica, but why?

Two explorers, Justin Packshaw and Jamie Facer, have taken up a 3600-km-long trek across Antarctica.

These bravehearts are walking on foot during a major part of the kitesurf trek amid temperatures falling to -55 degrees Celsius, putting extreme pressure on their bodies and mind.

These explorers, who are working with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), are also hauling a 200-kilogram sledge to ensure researchers get ample information for mission to Mars and the Moon.

The 80-day long journey looks to help the researchers understand how the body responds to such extremes, which is present on planets like Mars and take measurements of the icy environment.

Over a month ago, the trek began from the Novolazarevskaya research station to travel Antarctica from coast to coast. It is a part of the ‘Chasing the Light’ expedition.

Not just this, these explorers also look to monitor developments undergoing in Antarctica.

This comes as climate change has been triggering heavy melting. The measurements, which are being taken, include radiation levels, wind speed or direction at surface level, temperature gradients from surface level and ice conditions.

