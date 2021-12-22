Study finds more indication of life on Venus

Planet Venus, the other neighbour of Earth besides Mars is perfect example of hell. Venus is rightly called a 'greenhouse planet' since surface temperatures go upto 400 degrees Celsius. Its thick atmosphere is predominantly made of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid droplets. Such harsh conditions are not at all conducive to life. Hence it was thought that there was no life on Venus.

But now, scientists think that life may have found a way to survive in these harsh conditions on Venus.

Scientists and researchers from MIT, Cardiff University and Cambridge University have said in a new study that presence of Ammonia may suggest that microbes may be able to live inside clouds in Venus's atmosphere. The Ammonia can neutralise Venus' highly acidic environment and create habitable space in the clouds.

Moreover, these researchers think that a biological activity led to formation of Ammonia.

But can life survive in highly acidic environment?

Co-author of the study has been quoted in media reports as saying that life exists in highly acidic environs on Earth.

Venus, after Mars has always piqued scientific interest with respect to possibility of life. NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) are planning to send two spacecrafts to Venus in next 10 to 15 years. More light would be thrown on habitability of Venus' atmosphere at that time.