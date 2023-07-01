Top 10 world news: Dutch king apologises for slavery, Beijing still undecided on Taiwan, and more

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off today from Florida carrying Euclid space telescope which will help humans better explore the dark universe. The telescope will travel a 1.5 million km long journey before it is positioned at its observing location. Meanwhile, France continues to burn as violent protestors brazenly engaged in loot, arson and riots, which has now led President Emmanuel Macron to cancel his visit to Germany. In a historic development, Dutch King Willem-Alexander has offered an apology for his nation's involvement in slavery during the colonial period.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Euclid space telescope successfully launched by SpaceX, will explore dark universe Euclid, a groundbreaking space telescope named after the Greek mathematician Euclid, has embarked on an extraordinary million-mile journey from Florida as it sets out to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Macron postpones state visit to Germany as riots escalate across France French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his state visit to Germany due to growing unrest in the country, following instances of riots, loot and arson.

Dutch king offers apology for slavery during colonial era In a historic development, Dutch King Willem-Alexander has offered an apology for his country’s involvement in slavery during the colonial era.

Beijing remains undecided on Taiwan's unification: Top Pentagon official Despite having high ambitions, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains undecided on Taiwan's unification timeline, according to a top Pentagon official.

Sunak chalking up deal with Italy to keep migrants crossing Mediterranean out British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is chalking up a deal with Italy to stem the flow of migrants, crossing the Mediterranean and return them to North Africa, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Belarusian President Lukashenko asks Wagner army to train his military Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has asked Wagner Group mercenaries to the military of his country, in a new twist to the armed group's journey from Russia's pillar in the Ukraine war to the rebelled group and finally a unit exiled to Minsk, an ally of Moscow.

Chinese military convoy attacked by rebels in Myanmar, claims junta An armed ethnic group has been accused of attacking a vehicle convoy carrying Chinese military personnel, according to the Myanmar junta on Saturday.

Japanese journalist barred from entering Hong Kong, deported from airport A Japanese journalist was denied entry into Hong Kong earlier this week and sent back to Tokyo, without any reason.

CWC 2023: Pakistan to send security delegation to India to inspect venues prior to granting approval Following the World Cup 2023 schedule announcement past Tuesday, Pakistan will send a security delegation to India to inspect the venues prior to granting permission to travel for the mega event in October-November, as per an official source within the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry.