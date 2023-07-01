Beijing remains undecided on Taiwan's unification: Top Pentagon official

Despite having high ambitions, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains undecided on Taiwan's unification timeline, according to a top Pentagon official. US military officer, Army General Mark Milley said Xi has not made up his mind on whether to order a military unification programme by 2027 or not.

Speaking to an audience at the National Press Club in Washington, General Milley said Xi had been challenging his military to develop the capability to undertake the unification process when the time comes.

"He [Xi] has stated publicly that he has challenged the People’s Liberation Army to develop the military capability to unify Taiwan with China by 2027. So he didn’t say, ‘I’ve decided to attack and invade’," Milley explained.

Milley noted Xi didn't outrightly say he was going to invade Taiwan, albeit, he insinuated by giving his military a timeframe.

“He said, you generals, you develop the capability to do that; we’ll make the decision later. There’s a very subtle distinction there,” he added. US military should accelerate modernisation Milley called upon the US military to accelerate military modernisation to retain superiority and deter Beijing from invading Taiwan.

“You want to make sure that every single day President Xi wakes up and says today’s not that day, and that decision never comes,” Milley said.

“The faster we move [on military modernisation], the faster we can retain military superiority, then I believe … we are more likely than not to deter war...and if war does happen, we will prevail.”

The statement by the Pentagon officials comes a few days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Xi wherein the former said Washington did not support Taiwan's independence bid.

"At the same time, we and many others have deep concerns about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years going back to 2016," Blinken told reporters.

During the meeting between Blinken and Xi, the Chinese president urged the US not to "hurt China's legitimate rights and interests", a sign towards potential flashpoints such as Taiwan.

Also read | US, China want to stabilise relationship, says Blinken after meeting Xi Will never renounce option to use force in Taiwan: Xi Jinping While Washington believes the Chinese president is undecided, Xi, on multiple occasions has made it clear that Taiwan's unification remains his ultimate aim.

Last year, addressing the 20th party congress, a once-in-a-five-year event, Xi said the Taiwan matter was for the Chinese people only to decide.

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," said Xi.

WATCH | Pentagon says Beijing remains undecided on Taiwan's unification × The CCP leader added that China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary” against separatist forces.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort. But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

(With inputs from agencies)