Caught your partner cheating? You could have PISD - Post Infidelity Stress Disorder

There's no greater pain than imagining the one you love, the one you married, with somebody who isn't you. It's both physically and emotionally devastating to learn about your partner's infidelity. The psychological and emotional distress experienced by individuals during these hard times is what some mental health professionals call Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder (PISD).

Coined by Ortman in 2005, PISD is a term used by some researchers and therapists to describe the type of anxiety disorder some experience after finding out that a loved one has been unfaithful to them. It is, however, not officially recognised as a distinct disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) or other diagnostic manuals.

Surviving PISD can be extremely tough. There're times you feel you are going crazy and that the sun will never shine. You can't seem to make sense of what's happening or what will happen. Everything feels like it's falling apart, and you have no idea about how to put the pieces back together. If you are going through something similar right now, please know that you are not alone. There's help available for you. You can speak to your psychologist or therapist and book a counselling session. You can also look for support groups or seek help from a friend or family member.

How to Recover?

"Recovery requires conscious effort from the individual. It is important to recognise unhealthy coping behaviours and avoid getting stuck in a loop of unhelpful behaviours. Research emphasises the importance of seeking professional help, such as therapy or counselling, to facilitate the recovery process after infidelity. Therapy can assist individuals in processing emotions, rebuilding trust, and developing effective coping strategies," says Dr Ruhi.