Caught your partner cheating? You could have PISD - Post Infidelity Stress Disorder
Can the trauma of infidelity evoke symptoms similar to Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)? Here's what a psychiatrist has to say!
There's no greater pain than imagining the one you love, the one you married, with somebody who isn't you. It's both physically and emotionally devastating to learn about your partner's infidelity. The psychological and emotional distress experienced by individuals during these hard times is what some mental health professionals call Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder (PISD).
Coined by Ortman in 2005, PISD is a term used by some researchers and therapists to describe the type of anxiety disorder some experience after finding out that a loved one has been unfaithful to them. It is, however, not officially recognised as a distinct disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) or other diagnostic manuals.
In a conversation with WION, Dr Ruhi Satija, consultant psychiatrist, therapist, & mind transformation mentor, shared some of PISD's common symptoms.
Symptoms
- Intense emotional distress: emotions such as anger, shock, fear, humiliation and sadness
- Intrusive thoughts like rumination, fear and insecurities
- Flashbacks and vivid memories of past events
- Behavioural changes, individuals become hypervigilant and anxious, constantly seeking reassurance, and monitoring their behaviours and activities
- Individuals may struggle to trust their partner or others in future relationships.
- Low self-esteem and feelings of loss of identity
- Social withdrawal and isolation
- Somatic or physical complaints such as sleep disturbances, appetite loss, and weight loss
- Mental health disorders like anxiety or depression
- Maladaptive coping mechanisms like alcohol consumption or substance abuse, and avoidance
Surviving PISD can be extremely tough. There're times you feel you are going crazy and that the sun will never shine. You can't seem to make sense of what's happening or what will happen. Everything feels like it's falling apart, and you have no idea about how to put the pieces back together. If you are going through something similar right now, please know that you are not alone. There's help available for you. You can speak to your psychologist or therapist and book a counselling session. You can also look for support groups or seek help from a friend or family member.
How to Recover?
"Recovery requires conscious effort from the individual. It is important to recognise unhealthy coping behaviours and avoid getting stuck in a loop of unhelpful behaviours. Research emphasises the importance of seeking professional help, such as therapy or counselling, to facilitate the recovery process after infidelity. Therapy can assist individuals in processing emotions, rebuilding trust, and developing effective coping strategies," says Dr Ruhi.
The doctor further suggested some tips to fast-track the recovery process. Read on!
- Acknowledge your feelings and allow yourself time to heal and process your emotions
- Focus on setting healthy boundaries and take time to regain trust
- Focus on personal growth and invest in yourself
- Socialising and maintaining a healthy circle of supportive individuals also helps in healing
- Try to engage in new activities and have a healthy routine closer to what you previously had
- Understand that it is not a permanent state and conscious efforts will help you come out of the trauma
