Is it dangerous to take painkillers every day? Doctor answers

In the words of Dianne Bourque, "We need to help people understand that taking pain medicine to maximise one’s ability to be productive and to sustain enriching relationships is very different from the disease of addiction, which limits one’s ability to contribute to society and maintain healthy habits!"

Painkillers are no doubt an essential part of modern-day medicine. But we must limit ourselves while using painkillers as they may cause side effects. If misused, people can also become addicted to them, consequently making them a victim of numerous health concerns.

Shedding light on the ill effects of taking painkillers every day, Dr Vivek Loomba, Senior Consultant & Pain Physician at the Indian Spinal Injuries Center New Delhi, exclusively spoke to WION and shared, "Painkillers or the over-the-counter meds are habit-forming and have infinite side effects. One should use painkillers in a responsible manner and only use them when the pain is unbearable. You should strictly avoid addiction or drug dependence and reduce the amount as and when you notice a high acceptance rate. You can discuss with your doctor if you are still experiencing the pain and get an explanation of the effects of all the prescribed medicines."

Dr Vivek added, "You can get addicted to painkillers even if you have been taking the desired precautions. Join a detox program and get addiction treatment from your doctor, if you are finding it hard to stop taking painkillers. Also, very few people are aware of the various pain management alternatives available. They immediately buy over-the-counter painkillers from a pharmacy the moment they experience any pain, but it's really crucial to realise that you should first consult a pain management specialist if you experience persistent or severe pain."

A pain physician can walk you through your options, which may include oral medications, patches, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, epidural injections, and other pain management techniques, the medical expert concluded.

Over-the-counter painkillers

Paracetamol or crocin is a commonly used over-the-counter medication that may be used to relieve mild pain. NSAIDS (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are also widely used over-the-counter pain medications and are mostly taken for mild to moderate pain. Naproxen, ibuprofen, and diclofenac are some examples.

Side effects of over-the-counter painkillers

● Can be dangerous if overused

● May cause interior stomach ulcers or bleeding

● They can also cause liver damage if taken for a long time or at a high dose

● They may also lead to various complications of the kidneys, like renal dysfunction and eventually end-stage renal disease

● Other side effects of painkillers include raised blood pressure and retention of fluid in your body

Opioids

Prescription opioids, which include medications like morphine, codeine and fentanyl, are a broad group of pain-relieving drugs prescribed by medical experts to treat severe and persistent pain. They work by interacting with opioid receptors in your cells. These are strong painkillers and are usually reserved for patients with unbearable pain. This group of medications may also be used in the postoperative period to help patients overcome pain.

Side effects of opioids

● Common side effects of opioid administration include vomiting, sedation, dizziness, nausea, constipation, physical dependence, tolerance, and respiratory depression.

● Opioids can cause addiction. Patients can also develop a high forbearance and hinge on opioids

● They can cause breathing problems

● An overdose can cause bone malfunctioning and tooth deterioration

● The patient also develops symptoms of withdrawal when he stops using them



As and when you experience any kind of side effects, you should immediately consult someone you can trust, a medical expert will surely guide you in the right way.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

